Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 8,870,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,331. The stock has a market cap of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.