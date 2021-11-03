Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $498.51. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.18. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,052,508. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Techne stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

