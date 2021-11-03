Bitzeny 1-Day Volume Hits $205.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $141,625.74 and $205.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.00328302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.