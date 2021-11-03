Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.75. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 64,482 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67. The company has a market cap of C$274.20 million and a P/E ratio of 262.78.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

