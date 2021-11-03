Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 16,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

