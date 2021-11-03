BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 231,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

