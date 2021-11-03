BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
NYSE DSU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 106,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,007. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
