BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BGR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

