BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BGY remained flat at $$6.31 during trading on Wednesday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

