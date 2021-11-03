BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE BGY remained flat at $$6.31 during trading on Wednesday. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
