BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $947.63. 4,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $896.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $879.79. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $619.00 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.