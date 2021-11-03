BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

