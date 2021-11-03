BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,817. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.