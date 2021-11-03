Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.87. 2,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.54.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blend Labs stock. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,034,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,261,000. Blend Labs accounts for 27.8% of Greylock 15 GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylock 15 GP LLC owned approximately 4.68% of Blend Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

