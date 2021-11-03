Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

