BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%.

NYSE:BXC traded up $14.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,888. The firm has a market cap of $598.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.