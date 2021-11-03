BMO Capital Markets Cuts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $75.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of EHC opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

