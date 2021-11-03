BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €52.60

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

BNPQY opened at $34.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

