Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.18

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.18 and traded as high as C$53.54. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$53.44, with a volume of 48,440 shares.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

