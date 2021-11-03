Boenning Scattergood Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 64.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

