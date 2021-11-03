BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.76

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.68, with a volume of 3029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

