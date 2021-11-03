BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,607.00 (BAG)

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $14,607.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00220623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004209 BTC.

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Profile

BAG is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

Buying and Selling BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.