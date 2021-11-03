Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.14). Approximately 7,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 195,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BONH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.36. The stock has a market cap of £10.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000 in the last 90 days.

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.