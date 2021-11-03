boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

boohoo group stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.87.

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

