Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $18.50 on Wednesday, reaching $2,435.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,805. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,674.80 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,305.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

