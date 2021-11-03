Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 228,662 SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 71.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

