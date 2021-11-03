Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

SCVL opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

