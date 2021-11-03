Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,257.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Shares of ABC opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

