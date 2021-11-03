BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Up 131.8% This Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 62.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $35.05 million and $263,487.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 131.8% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $313.64 or 0.00504266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00050144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00221267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00097528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004224 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,765 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

