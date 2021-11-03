Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

