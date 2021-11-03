Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.52. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at $564,510.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark Starkey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

