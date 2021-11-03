Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.
NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.52. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.