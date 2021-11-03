BP (NYSE:BP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of BP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. 996,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

