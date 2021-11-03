Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.10 ($5.04).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 344.95 ($4.51) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.08.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150 over the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.