BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

