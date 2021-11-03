Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 137.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $677.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

