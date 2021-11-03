Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,603 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $20.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 805,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,689. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 412.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

