Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 1,603 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $433,235.20.
NYSE:BFAM traded down $20.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.64. The company had a trading volume of 805,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,689. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 412.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
