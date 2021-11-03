Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.