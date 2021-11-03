Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

