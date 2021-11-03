Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $406.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.63 million and the lowest is $338.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

