Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $5,302,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,853,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
