Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $65.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.92 million and the lowest is $59.93 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $390.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $411.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $794.15 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $833.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

