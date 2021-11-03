Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

GP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. 79,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

