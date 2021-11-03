Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $35.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of HMLP remained flat at $$4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

