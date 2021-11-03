Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

TMHC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 17,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,059,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 66,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

