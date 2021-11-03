Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target at $6.29

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:HEXO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 13,191,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 67.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

