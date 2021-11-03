Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$22.83

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,878. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

