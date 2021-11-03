Brokerages Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target at $48.75

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 856,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.