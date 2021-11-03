Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report released on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

