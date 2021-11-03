Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

