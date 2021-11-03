Brokers Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Shares of ON opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

