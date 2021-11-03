Brokers Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.09 on Monday. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

